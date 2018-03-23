Holy Week schedule at OLSS

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Holy Week observances begin locally with a Palm Sunday procession before Mass and concluding Easter Vigil mass on Holy Saturday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, located at 705 S. Longoria Street in Port Isabel.

Residents are invited to participate in the procession, which will originate in the Parish Hall for the Blessing of the Palms. The procession will travel from the Hall, down Longoria Street into the entrance of the Church.

Traditional observances scheduled include a live re-enactment of the Good Friday Stations of the Cross on March 30 at 3 p.m. on church grounds, and the Holy Thursday Mass with the Washing of the Feet as part of the Last Supper.

The schedule of Masses and Confessions for Holy Week is as follows:

Monday, March 26, Mass at 5:30 p.m. in Spanish

Confessions at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27, Mass at 7:30 a.m. in English

Chrism mass at the Basilica in San Juan at 6:30 p.m. A bus will take parishioners to the Mass. The bus will depart and 4 p.m. and is free. Seating is limited. Make reservations at the office.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.