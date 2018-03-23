Q-1 revenues up at Isla Blanca, down at County beach accesses

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It’s a net positive for the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department, according to a report of the fiscal year 2017 delivered by Parks Director Joe E. Vega during a meeting of the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court Monday.

“For the first quarter of FY2017 the entire Parks and Recreation Department experienced a total increase of $11,505,” Vega said.

Isla Blanca Park saw the largest increase in revenues at $35,580.86. Its RV occupancy was also up 34 percent, Vega reported. “This was a 1 percent more than FY2016,”Vega said.

Andy Bowie Park also saw revenue increases. “Andy Bowie Park had an increase of $6,422 from FY2017 first quarter,” Vega said.

But the County’s other beach accesses, along with Adolph Thomae Park along the Arroyo Colorado, saw decreases during the first quarter of the fiscal year.

