Proposed ecology center advances

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Development of a proposed 23-acre ecology-oriented visitors’ center in Laguna Vista took another step forward this week with the appointment of Mayor Susi Houston to serve as a scoring member of the County Standing Committee to evaluate the architectural firm proposals for the Visitors’ Center.

Laguna Vista Town Council members took the action Monday evening following related action earlier the same day by the Cameron County Commissioners Court where officials considered action for architectural services for the site development and building design of the Cameron County –Laguna Vista Visitor’s Center Complex located on the Laguna Vista land on Hwy. 100, north of the Bahia Grande.

“At an earlier meeting that morning, the County Commissioners interviewed five firms…Line and Space, LLC, Gignac, Megamorphosis Design, Inc., Building Community Workshop and Lord Aeck Sargent,” Vela said. “They took no action on which firm they would be selected until their next meeting in two weeks,” he added.

Upon the Town Council’s action, Mayor Houston publicly recommended that the County Commissioners Court hire Megamorphosis Inc. of Harlingen, to design the Visitors’ Center and the Master Plan for the facility, according to the Town’s City Manager Rolando Vela.

