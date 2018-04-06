Heights woman arrested for injuring elderly person

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A Laguna Heights woman is in jail after Cameron County Pct. 1 constables arrested her in connection with a fight that broke out in a residential neighborhood on Saturday, March 24.

Officials say deputy constables responded to the 200 block of Roy Street at approximately midnight that Saturday in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found “a large crowd of people in the middle of the street,” according to a statement released by the constable’s office.

According to witnesses at the scene, law enforcement had been summoned to the location because neighbors worried that children had been left alone in a trailer home.

