Heights woman arrested for injuring elderly person

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com
A Laguna Heights woman is in jail after Cameron County Pct. 1 constables arrested her in connection with a fight that broke out in a residential neighborhood on Saturday, March 24.
Officials say deputy constables responded to the 200 block of Roy Street at approximately midnight that Saturday in reference to a disturbance.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found “a large crowd of people in the middle of the street,” according to a statement released by the constable’s office.
According to witnesses at the scene, law enforcement had been summoned to the location because neighbors worried that children had been left alone in a trailer home.
Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.