Buoy, propellers to highlight property

A pair of requests by Skipjack Properties regarding the location of public art installations at 2601 Laguna Blvd. highlighted the Tuesday, April 10 meeting of the South Padre Island Development Standards Review Task Force.

“I’d like to preface any comments I have by saying that they’ve done a wonderful job so far on that property,” stated Task Force chair Gar Treharne.

SPI City Planner Clifford Cross provided background information on the requests. He reminded members that the first request was for a buoy which the task force approved in February 2017. “The formal request that we’re asking for today is that you approve that request to relocate that buoy to 2601 Laguna Blvd.,” explained Cross.

