Shoreline task force considers community input

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force members heard from Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill on the status of his department’s projects during their Monday, April 9 meeting.

“It all relates back to our ongoing shoreline master plan,” said Hill of his presentation, which he also shared at the April 4 City Council meeting.

Regarding the Shoreline Master Plan, Hill stated that two public meetings have been conducted, and one-on-one stakeholder meetings are scheduled for May. Additionally, a community feedback survey was posted and made available for two weeks, which gave participants an opportunity to sign up for the face-to-face sessions.

“We really are trying to go above and beyond in making sure that the community of South Padre Island feels like they’ve had their voices heard, so that when this plan comes out, it’s everybody’s plan,” stressed Hill.

“It seemed like there ought to be just a little bit more detail on it,” commented Task Force member Troy Giles regarding the survey questions.

