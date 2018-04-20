Port Isabel candidates focus on city’s needs

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Infrastructure, streets, transparency and fiscal responsibility were all key talking points for the candidates seeking election in Port Isabel.

With early voting getting underway beginning next Monday, and Election Day on May 5, the bevy of Port Isabel candidates have ramped up their campaigning. Three seats are up for grabs in this year’s election — mayor, and Places 1 and 2.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora is seeking re-election to a second term. He is being challenged by former Mayor Baldemar “Balde” Alaniz and former City Commissioner Mario Tamayo.

At Place 1, incumbent Martin Cantu, Jr. is also seeking re-election to a second term. He is being challenged by political newcomer, Roger Salinas.

And at Place 2, Commissioner Carmen Rios drew no opponents.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.