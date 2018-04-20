County gets clean audit report

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Despite a slight increase in revenues, the Cameron County general fund was down in 2017, with much of the budget going towards law enforcement and public safety. That was the report delivered by Carlos Barrera, a certified public accountant with Brownsville-based Long Chilton, during the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday morning.

Barrera said the County received a clean, unmodified opinion, “which is what you hope for when we get done with our work,” he said. The audit covered fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30, 2017.

The firm prepared a 250-page audit report, which Barrera summarized briefly for the commissioners by focusing on the status of the County’s general fund. “Keep in mind that the County maintains a little over, almost 90 funds, which are all integral to the overall operations of the County. The general fund is obviously the biggest,” Barrera said.

Overall, the general fund was down $2.5 million compared to the previous year, Barrera said. That was despite a $1 million increase in revenues. “The revenues of the general fund topped out at about $78.6 million, which is about a million over last year, and taxes were the largest component of that — about $53.1 million,” Barrera said.

