School district approves agreement with AEP

The Point Isabel School District Board of Trustees discussed an agreement with American Electric Power (AEP) and National Teacher Appreciation Week during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The board unanimously approved renewing an agreement for AEP to use school facilities in the event of an emergency, such as a hurricane. As Deputy Superintendent of Business and Operations Henry LeVrier explained, the district has maintained the agreement with AEP for several years.

“In case there’s an emergency, such as a hurricane, they use some of the parking lot area as a staging area,” LeVrier said. The electric company would stage trucks, utility poles and any other supplies needed to restore the areas electrical infrastructure in the wake of a natural disaster, LeVrier explained.

The deputy superintendent emphasized the close relationship the district tries to maintain with the electric company because of the service it provides to the community. “They help us a lot. They do their best effort to try to get us going,” LeVrier said.

