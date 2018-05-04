Island seeks public input for city’s future plans

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Dozens of people showed up to the City of South Padre Island’s Comprehensive Plan open house Tuesday.

Surrounding the perimeter of the City Council chamber were large maps of the Island displaying various information, such as land use, flood zones, transportation infrastructure and more. Beside each were several oversized marker note pads where residents, business owners and other stakeholders could share their ideas, comments and suggestions about what directions the Island should pursue for the future.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said part-time resident Martha Flanders shortly after adding a comment to one of the marker boards. “I think it’s something that should have been done a million years ago,” she said.

