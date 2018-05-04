Housing Authority responds to voter intimidation allegations

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Housing Authority (PIHA) Board of Directors held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss allegations that a PIHA employee has engaged in voter intimidation.

The bulk of the meeting was held in closed session, where the board discussed the matter with their attorney, Francisco Zabarte. After approximately an hour in deliberation, the board returned to open session and approved a motion to direct the Brownsville attorney to respond to the allegations, lodged by Laguna Vista resident Jennifer Valdez-Martinez.

Director Pamela Ochoa made the motion, which was seconded by Estella Hernandez, to direct Zabarte to direct another letter to Valdez Martinez regarding the allegations.

“I’m going to go ahead and respond to a letter that I never received from this individual,” Zabarte said after the meeting adjourned. He referenced a letter Valdez-Martinez posted on Facebook as a response to the cease and desist letter Zabarte sent her on March 14. Zabarte said he never received Valdez-Martinez’s response.

