4th of July celebration slated in Laguna Vista

A full day of family fun is scheduled on June 30 in the Laguna Vista Independence Day Fun Run, Parade and Celebration capped-off with a fireworks extravaganza over the Laguna Madre Bay.

Events kick-off at with the Independence Day Fun Run at 7 a.m. at Roloff Park.

“There will be no timers, just simply bringing people together to participate in this Fun Run as a celebration of Independence Day,” said Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela.

Entry fee for the run is $10 per person and will cover the cost of the finishers’ medal and the water and Gatorade that will be provided during the event, he said.

“We are encouraging participants to dress up in patriotic colors for the Fun Run,” he added. Prizes will be awarded to the top three best dressed participants.

The first 150 finishers will be provided a finishers’ medal.

