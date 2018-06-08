Large turnout for Causeway Run

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

Over 1,500 runners and walkers braved the early morning heat and humidity to partake in the 4th Annual Summer Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk last Saturday.

Similar to its long-running wintertime counterpart, the summer event sees participants trekking between Port Isabel and South Padre Island over the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

Saturday’s earlier start time of 7 a.m. helped runners deal with the South Texas heat, as did an increased number of water stations. As runners came down the western slope of the Causeway in the final leg of their journey, many appeared energetic and in good spirits, with smiles and thumbs-ups abounding.

