City talks swimming and smoking

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The City of Port Isabel held its regular meeting the evening of June 5th, with the City Manager reporting on both new and old business to Mayor J.J. Zamora and the City commissioners.

City Manager Jared Hockema noted that Tuesday marked the opening of the Derry Community Pool, which will be open to the public through August 10th. “We had a good crowd out there, and we’re still taking sign-ins for the swimming lessons,” he said, adding that there are classes for both adults and children.

Mayra Trujillo, building administrative assistant for the City, provided information about the different programs that are available. Lessons are available Tuesday through Friday, and are as follows: ages 2 – 8, 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.; ages 9 – 15, 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; 16 and up, 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lessons are $10 per person and will begin on June 12 and conclude on June 22. A second session of swim lessons will be held June 26-July 6.

