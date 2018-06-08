Church to hold bingo benefit

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A benefit Chalupa game fundraiser for the Laguna Heights Mission, sponsored by Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, is scheduled on Sunday, June 10.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Games are from 2 – 4 p.m. The Snack Bar will be open. Visitors to the area are welcome to attend. Funds raised will help support the Mission and its operations.

The Parish Hall and classrooms at the Church will be closed from July 9-27 for cleaning and maintenance. No meetings or activities will occur during those dates.

