District names new athletic director

The Port Isabel Tarpons have found their new athletic director and head football coach — the second in as many years. During a special meeting held Monday, the Point Isabel School Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Jason Strunk, formerly of Lubbock High School.

The hiring comes less than a month after Athletic Director Jaime Infante announced his resignation. Infante was chosen to lead the Tarpon athletic program late last spring, after the district decided not to renew the contract of longtime Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Monty Stumbaugh.

The district posted the job opening just one day after news of Infante’s resignation broke. A total of 35 people applied for the spot, Superintendent Dr. Lisa Garcia said after Monday night’s meeting. Of those, the district winnowed their search to just 10 candidates, including Coach Strunk.

The PRESS has requested a list of the applicants, but had not received it as of press time Thursday.

Strunk sat for an interview with district officials last Friday, he said. By Monday, he got the call that Port Isabel was interested.

The coach, who has experience in both high school and college football, immediately impressed Dr. Garcia. “He has an incredible level of enthusiasm and passion for sports,” Garcia said during a phone interview Wednesday. “He has some really unique ideas about football that I think will be a real spark for our program,” she said.

