Talent abounds in Silver Tarpon percussion

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

There will be no shortage of talent in the percussion section of this year’s Silver Tarpon Marching Band. That’s partly because almost everybody from last year’s drum section is returning for the 2018 marching season.

Just as any football coach is happy to have almost all of his running backs and receivers back for another year, so is Port Isabel head director of bands Scott Hartsfield excited to have all but one of his drummers back for the new season.

There are three basic types of drums in a high school marching band: snare, tenor and bass.

“It’s got to be a solid percussion section, for sure, in order to make everything stable,” Hartsfield told the Press this week.

