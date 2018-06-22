Del Abra hitting weight room hard

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS
Aaron Del Abra has been hitting the weight room at the high school hard this summer, diligently working to prepare himself for the start of football practice in August. The Press found Del Abra at the weight room this week and he talked about his workouts and the upcoming season.
“I’m here every day,” Del Abra said.
Part of the idea is to bulk up – i.e., to add weight and Del Abra, a sophomore for the 2018 season, has done just that.
“I played at about 215 (pounds) last year. I’m trying to bulk up. I’m at about 225 now.”
Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.