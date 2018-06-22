City revisits smoking ban

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel is again considering a smoking ban.

The City Commission passed the first reading of a proposed smoking ban ordinance during a special meeting held at City Hall Tuesday, June 19.

“This ordinance is an ordinance that would stop smoking in businesses or public places,” explained Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema to the commissioners. “This would apply to private businesses, restaurants, stores, bars, things like that,” the city manager said.

Hockema added that the ordinance would not apply to private clubs, such as the VFW Hall, or to tobacco shops. It would also not apply to designated “smoking” rooms in hotels and motels, so long as less than 25 percent of their rooms are so designated. Private residences are also exempted from the ordinance.

