Capital projects committee holds meeting with eyes on November election

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Capital Projects Planning Committee held their first meeting Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema led the committee in a roundtable discussion that outlined a list of possible capital improvement projects and the cost estimates associated with pursuing them.

In all, Hockema mentioned half a dozen major projects with a multimillion-dollar combined price tag, from additional street improvements, to repairing several collapsed storm drains, to projects centered around several City facilities and recreational spaces. “This is not wish list type stuff,” the city manager said.

He went over the details of each potential project and its cost estimates individually before summarizing what the dollar figure would be if the City attempts to pursue them all. “$5.4 (million) is what it adds to total,” Hockema said.

But, for a city that has been cash-strapped for the last several years, including posting a $1 million budget deficit in 2015, Hockema admitted the City will have to get creative to find ways to fund the projects. “These items are going to have to be funded through a series of different sources,” Hockema said.

