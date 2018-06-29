City commits an additional $100,000 to cruise ship project

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Cruise ships, recognition of Environmental Services achievements, efforts to promote expanded airlift services to the area, and shoreline management strategies highlighted the Wednesday, June 20 meeting of the SPI City Council.

The Council voted to approve a budget amendment allocating $100,000 from the SPI Economic Development Corporation’s (EDC) fund balance to the City to fund costs associated with a cruise ship port of call, including a consulting contract to Cruise & Port Advisors Inc., a wetlands delineation, and other work on the project. The budget amendment came after the EDC met on June 19 and voted to approve the recommendation.

Council also voted to approve the 2018-2019 EDC budget. Irv Downing spoke on behalf of the EDC and outlined the organization’s goals, which include: sustaining and increasing business, recruiting new businesses, growing entrepreneurship, growing ecotourism, and supporting regional business development.

