Three arrested in Murphy’s burglary plot

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel police have arrested three people in connection with a plot to steal money from the Murphy USA gas station located in the Walmart parking lot.

Adrian Lee Martinez, Roland Ray Ramirez and Paola Garcia all face charges of burglary of a building, officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to Det. Jose Montes, the trio worked together to steal just over $1,500 from the business.

“They planned a robbery. There’s three people involved — an employee, the actual person that came and robbed them — they were all in cahoots,” said Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez Wednesday.

Montes said Ramirez worked as an attendant at the gas station and called police to report an afterhours robbery.

