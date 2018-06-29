City mulls feather banner regulations

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Sometimes too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. Such may be the case with temporary signage placed in front of local businesses in Port Isabel. As a result, the Port Isabel Ordinance Review Committee met at City Hall Tuesday afternoon to discuss one facet of the issue — so-called feather banners — and whether or not the City needs to adopt regulations regarding their use.

“This should not be a permanent sign for a business, I believe. It should only be temporary,” said City Building Inspector Josh Garza.

Currently, there are no regulations that outline how many feather banners a business can place in front of their business, or for how long. Nor are there regulations that mandate that temporary signage be in good condition.

