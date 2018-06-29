LVFD to the Rescue

Special to the PRESS

The Laguna Vista Fire Department responded to calls for mutual aid during last week’s heavy rains, which left large portions of the Rio Grande Valley under several feet of water. The Town reports that several firefighters traveled to La Feria and Los Fresnos in “The Beast,” a military surplus vehicle the Town has repurposed for the fire department. Using The Beast’s high clearance, Chief Zachary D. Tamayo, Lt. Felipe Herrera Jr. and Firefighter Ernesto Gomez III were able to rescue 10 adults, three children, and two dogs.

Town of Laguna Vista | Courtesy photos

