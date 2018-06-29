More than 100 people show for comprehensive plan open house

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The turn out was heavy for a City of South Padre Island public comprehensive planning meeting held on Tuesday, June 19. The open house style event was held at the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center. City leaders and staff, as well as Council and committee members, were all on hand to interact with attendees. The City later reported on social media that more than 100 community members attended. One goal of this session was for more local business representation this time around. In the invitation to the event, Island Mayor Dennis Stahl noted that only five businesses were represented at the previous meeting held at City Hall.

In addition to seeking input on the comprehensive plan, the City took advantage of the event to showcase some of its other programs and planning efforts. Residents had the opportunity to sign up for the Swift 911 notification system as well as learn about opportunities for CPR training. Other planning efforts showcased at the event included the Master Thoroughfare Plan, the City’s Zoning Plan, and the Shoreline Master Plan. Attendees were able to provide their written feedback on large tablets set up on easels in each of the program areas.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.