PI 100th Texas city to go smoke free

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

On Tuesday, July 10, the City of Port Isabel joined 99 other Texas cities in adopting regulations that prohibit smoking. The news came after the Port Isabel City Commission unanimously passed the second and final reading of Ordinance 699. Commissioners Jeffery Martinez and Martin Cantu, Jr. were not present at the meeting.

A representative from the American Heart Association who was on hand to witness the momentous occasion spoke to the Commission during public comments. “Over 42,000 Americans die every year,” said Jerry Saavedra, adding that those deaths are the result of second-hand smoke.

He further said that, prior to Tuesday, 99 other Texas cities had passed smoke free ordinances. “South Texas is leading the state,” he said.

Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora, who has led past efforts to pass smoke free ordinances in the City of Port Isabel, reflected on Tuesday night’s vote. “I hope it will prevent others from start smoking,” he said. “I used to smoke.”

“Smoking is probably the worst thing I have ever done in my life,” the mayor said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.