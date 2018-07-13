Town approves noise regulations

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A law regulating noise nuisances was approved in Laguna Vista this week.

Town Council members Tuesday unanimously approved the ordinance that will control the volume of noise in the community.

“Is it the policy of the Town of Laguna Vista to minimize the exposure of the citizens to excessive noise and to protect, promote and preserve the public health, comfort, convenience, safety and welfare,” the ordinance reads.

“It is the intent of the Town to control the level of noise in a manner which promotes commerce, protects the sleep and repose of citizens, promotes the use, value and enjoyment of property, and preserves the quality of the environment,” according to the ordinance.

The new law establishes the definitions of noise nuisances, establishes a procedure for the abatement of noise nuisances and provides for penalties for violations of its provisions.

