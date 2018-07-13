Residents protest parking lot proposal

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Shoreline Taskforce held public hearings on three proposed beach access improvement projects during their Monday, July 9 meeting. The projects were proposed as a part of the Coastal Management Program (CMP) grant funding project. Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill began the discussion with a presentation outlining the proposals.

Hill reported that the previous round of CMP grants resulted in updates at the Pearl, Ocean, Seaside and Moonlight beach accesses. He also noted that he came on board as director during the middle of those projects. Hill added that feedback from the public on those projects indicated, “the City did not do a good enough job reaching out to the public in the early stages of the CMP projects.”

Hill went on to explain the City is currently putting forward “pre-proposals,” describing them as “the definition of a project that the City would like to pursue, that we are asking permission from the state to allow us to apply for.”

Hill added that once the Texas General Land Office (GLO) completes its review, the City could then then submit an application for funding. “We’re trying to get the public’s input on these. We’re wanting to involve everybody,” emphasized Hill.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.