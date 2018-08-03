Anglers set to fish LKT

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The 37th Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament (LKT) is set to get underway next Friday.

The tournament was the first all-female fishing tourney in the state of Texas, and was started as a way to help keep anglers and tourists in town after the popular Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT).

Like TIFT, LKT offers two competitive divisions — bay and offshore. But, unlike TIFT, participants in LKT have only one day in which to fish.

Bay division anglers compete to land prize-winning redfish, trout and flounder, while offshore division anglers look to hook kingfish, bonito, blackfin tuna and dolphin fish.

Check-in and onsite registration will be held at the South Padre Island Convention Centre on Friday, Aug. 10.

