CVA votes to nix half marathon, for now

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board (CVA) discussed the future of a proposed 2019 half marathon, as well as the special events budget for 2018-2019 during its meeting on Tuesday, July 24.

The Board considered making a recommendation to City Council to deny all requests for proposals (RFPs) submitted for the SPI 2019 Half Marathon. “After the subcommittee workshop for special events two weeks ago, and reviewing the RFPs, we as a body decided that we are going to skip putting out an RFP and actually accepting the ones that we received for the 2019 Half Marathon,” announced Michael Flores, director of marketing, research and analysis for the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.