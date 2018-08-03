Coach Holland announces retirement

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Long-time Port Isabel ISD coach Robert Holland has announced his retirement from the Tarpon athletic program.

Holland is a life-long resident of Port Isabel and graduated from Port Isabel High School in 1977. He became a varsity assistant coach for football in 1988 and, in 2018, completed his 25th season as the head coach for Tarpon baseball. He graduated from then-UT – Pan American (now UTRGV) in 1982 with a degree in education.

“It was time,” Holland told the Press recently. “I talked to my assistants and this year I knew it was time.”

Holland began his Port Isabel coaching career at P.I. Junior High and was an assistant coach for varsity baseball while still coaching junior high football. When he wasn’t coaching, he was teaching U.S. History.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.