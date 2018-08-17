Lady Tarpons hosting ‘Volley at the Beach’

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It’s tournament season for the Port Isabel High Lady Tarpon volleyball team. This week, they’re hosting their annual Volley at the Beach Tournament, which was set to begin with pool play on Thursday.

Last week the Lady Tarpons played in the season’s first tournament at McAllen. And while her team didn’t win a match, Head Coach Julie Breedlove definitely saw some positives in the girls’ play and general attitude.

“I was satisfied with the girls’ play,” Coach Breedlove told the PRESS Monday. “I think they did well. Some of the teams had a little bit of a height advantage on us, especially PSJA Memorial and, of course, Los Fresnos,” she said.

