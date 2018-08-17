Tarpons to scrimmage at Pace Friday

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpon football team will play their first scrimmage of the 2018 pre-season this Friday at Brownsville Pace High School. The scrimmage is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The PRESS met with Tarpon assistant and former Tarpon player William Bodden to learn how practice is coming along.

“This second week we’ve been slowly installing more plays, more RPOs, and more passes. We don’t want to overload the kids with information. We’re preparing for Porter on Aug. 31,” Bodden said, referring to the first full game of the season.

Coach Bodden emphasized that the purpose of scrimmages is to get as many players into action as possible to help determine who to put where and in what order.

