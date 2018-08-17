City to hold November bond election

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel City Commission approved the second and final reading Tuesday night of an ordinance calling for a special election this November for a series of bonds to fund several capital improvement projects. The Commission also approved the first readings of the budget for fiscal year 2018-19 and the proposed tax rate.

“This is the second reading of the ordinance and nothing has changed,” said City Manager Jared Hockema of the bond election. If the bond passes, the City would have the funds to tackle a baker’s dozen worth of capital improvement projects, including several large street improvement projects, storm drain improvements, improvements at City-owned parks, and the purchase of the Laguna Madre Youth Center building, among other projects.

None of the commissioners chose to make any comments during the final reading, which passed unanimously. Commissioner Martin Cantu, Jr. was not present at the meeting.

Correction: In the print edition of the PRESS, a typographical error resulted in a figure about an increase to retirement contributions to read “from 5 percent to 5 percent.” The contributions will be increased by one additional percent — to 6 percent. The PRESS regrets the error.

