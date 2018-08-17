Silver Tarpon Band working outside

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band started outdoor practices last week and the outdoor work continues this week. Directors and student musicians alike are hard at work getting ready for the band’s first performance of the 2018 marching season, which will be two weeks from this Friday night.

The PRESS found Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield in his office this week and he shared his thoughts on how everything is going.

“It’s going well,” Hartsfield said Tuesday. “Actually, the kids are working through the elements pretty well. It might be one of the hottest seasons on record, but it is the breeziest season that we’ve had … out there. So it makes marching band a little more pleasant,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.