Developer donates palm to City

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Recognition of efforts to transplant native vegetation, a demonstration of online tools for financial and performance transparency, an update on the beach nourishment program, and a report on the monthly activities of the City’s animal shelter highlighted portions of the Wednesday, Aug. 15 South Padre Island City Council meeting.

Assistant City Manager Darla Jones recognized local builder Patrick McNulty of Willis Development and Construction during the public comments portion of the meeting. Jones explained that McNulty donated a palm tree to the City that was to be removed from a building site on the Island.

“There was a massive, big palm at that location,” described Jones. “That tree is worth thousands of dollars. Not just if you had to go buy it, but the worth of the tree, and the size, and bird habitat.” The tree was transplanted in the median near the site where the new multi-modal facility is being constructed.

