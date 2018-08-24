PIISD board passes balanced budget

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After a summer of lengthy budget committee meetings, the Point Isabel School Board of Trustees passed a balanced budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year during a regular meeting Tuesday.

Henry LeVrier, deputy superintendent of business and operations, gave one final presentation of the budget, outlining how the district’s expenditures compare when looking at the finances both with and without the inclusion of its Chapter 41 obligations.

Chapter 41, also known as the Robin Hood Program, was adopted by the state as a means of creating wealth equity between property rich and property poor school district. Like the mythical Robin Hood, who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, the program was meant to redistribute wealth to school districts where a majority of students come from an economically disadvantaged background.

This year, the district’s Chapter 41 obligations total just over $17.4 million, a six-figure increase over last year’s tally.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.