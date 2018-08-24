New park movement slated in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Seed money to potentially launch the creation of a new public park in Laguna Vista was planted here recently by two civic-minded residents, according to Mayor Susie Houston.

Liza and Jerry Harbin gifted $15,000 to the Town of Laguna Vista to assist in efforts to acquire property for a new community-wide park and for marina improvements. Last week, the Town Council unanimously adopted a resolution to create a money market account for the project funds.

“Liza called and said she knew the town was looking for some property for a park,” Houston said. “She thought a donation would help the Town write a grant to find funds to help us procure acreage,” she said. “They (Liza and Jerry Harbin) are civic-minded, caring people,” she added.

