LeVrier to retire from school district

Henry LeVrier, deputy superintendent of business and operations for the Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD), will retire at the end of this month.

LeVrier has spent the last 43 years working in education finance, having served as the head of the PIISD’s finance department for the last 17 years, as well as 26 years with the Brownsville Independent School District (BISD).

“It’s just time. I’ve been in this business for a good while. It’s time to spend more time with family and grandkids and stuff,” LeVrier said during an interview with the PRESS. He added that he hopes to be able to travel, as well.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Garcia spoke of how important LeVrier’s experience has been to the district. “His role and the physical management of this school district has been incredible,” she said.

“The experience he has brought for his total of 43 years in a business office role in public school districts is unmatched. There just aren’t very many people in this business left that have the wealth of knowledge that he has,” Garcia said.

She went on to speak of the excellent financial health the district has been able to maintain throughout LeVrier’s tenure. “The Texas Education Agency released our FIRST — the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas — ratings yesterday (Aug. 8) and for the 14th consecutive year, we have a superior rating,” Garcia said.

“Under his leadership, we have a superior rating every year,” she said.

