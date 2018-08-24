UIL hands Infante suspension, public reprimand

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Executive Committee (SEC) has handed down a one-year suspension and public reprimand of former Tarpon Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Jaime Infante. The public censure also includes a 3-year probationary period.

The SEC reached the decision by a unanimous 9-0 vote during their first meeting of the academic year on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Infante’s reprimand was one of five such discussions on potential disciplinary action the SEC was set to hear that day from coaches and educators across the state.

Infante stepped down as Point Isabel ISD’s athletic director in May, submitting a letter of resignation on May 11, Superintendent Dr. Lisa Garcia said at the time. A week later, Infante was in Orange Grove for a meeting with the UIL District 16-4A Executive Committee to discuss two violations of off-season regulations he had self-reported to the UIL, which oversees interschool athletic and academic activities.

The District 16-4A executive committee issued a public reprimand for the violations, which Infante described as “pretty standard for that type of infraction,” during an interview with the PRESS in late May.

“I don’t want to get into the details of it,” Infante said. “It wasn’t team practices; we weren’t out running plays or anything of that nature,” he said in May.

The PRESS has since learned the two violations occurred in two separate years — the first on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, and the second on Tuesday, April 24 of this year.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.