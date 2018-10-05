31st Sandcastle Days underway

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The 31st Annual Sandcastle Days is now underway at Clayton’s Beach Bar on South Padre Island.

Work on the sponsor welcome sculpture was completed earlier this week and is ready to greet visitors as they approach the popular beachside venue, which has hosted Sandcastle Days for the past several years.

And as of Thursday afternoon, the 10 master sculptors who are competing in the Masters of Sand Competition could be seen assembling the large piles of sand which they will eventually carve, scrape, pat and coax into ephemeral works of art.

The bulk of the master sand sculpting will take place Friday, with the master sand sculptors applying the finishing touches in time for judging at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s so much fun and just watching the whole thing come together,” said Lucinda Wierenga, one of the original founders of Sandcastle Days, and a master sand sculptor who calls the Island home.

