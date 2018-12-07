Boys cruise past Juan Diego, 83-43

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel boys’ basketball team took down Mission – Juan Diego Academy, 83-43, Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym.

The Tarpons improve to 10-0 on the season and are playing this weekend in La Feria’s C.E. Vail Tournament. Their first-round opponent Thursday was scheduled to be Edinburg Economedes.

Against Juan Diego, the Tarpons led all the way Tuesday night. They were in front, 22-3, at the end of the first quarter of play, led 37-11 at the half, and it was 64-27 at the end of three.

“We got to mix in the new players – got the football guys out there,” Head Coach Mike Hazelton said afterwards.

