Tarpon cagers rolling along

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It’s been quite a number of years since a Tarpon basketball team started a season 10-0. But that’s just what this Port Isabel boys hoops squad has done.

Tuesday night, the Tarpons got off to a fast start and rolled over the Lions of Mission – Juan Diego Academy, 83-43, at Tarpon Gym.

Earlier this week the PRESS sounded out the team to find out what the mindset is with the district season starting next week.

Some players have only recently finished with football season. They needed time to heal up and get their basketball legs under them and get ready for a different kind of running.

