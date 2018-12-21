New Rotary plaque adorns updated Marcello’s

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Diners entering the popular Port Isabel Italian eatery, Marcello’s, may notice a new addition to the exterior of the restaurant: a new plaque presented by the Port Isabel Rotary Club.

Long-time Rotarians Sherman Lee and Kent Mallquist, along with Marcello’s Chef Bettina Tolin, spoke about the plaque and how it came to fruition. “I saw a plaque similar to this in Anchorage, Alaska when I was looking for a place to eat,” Lee recalled. “Theirs was much larger, but it also had the 4-way test, which is our guideline for being in Rotary, and I thought PI needed one,” he added.

Lee took a photo of that plaque and showed it to Kent when he got home. The board approved the idea, so the local Rotary chapter had the bronze plaque commissioned and the rest is history.

