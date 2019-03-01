Island leaders prepped for Spring Break

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The City of South Padre Island is gearing up for Spring Break 2019 a little bit differently this year.

With two Texas universities changing their dates for Spring Break, Island officials are expecting what has

traditionally been known as “Texas Week” — the single busiest week of Spring Break — to be spread out over the course of two weeks this year.

Officials say the two-week change — now dubbed Texas Week and Oklahoma Week — has not significantly

impacted their public safety preparations. “We gear up for three weeks of Spring Break regardless. Technically it won’t really have any impact on that,” said South Padre Island Interim City Manager

Randy Smith during a press conference earlier this week.

