New events committee begins decision-making

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The newly formed South Padre Island Special Events Committee held their first regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The meeting was preceded by a joint workshop between the Committee and the City Council.

The committee elected Sean Till as its chair and Doyle Wells as vice chair before turning to consideration of making changes to the special events funding application process.

Council member Joe Ricco suggested the Committee direct staff to change the language in the plan about cutting the funding of an event after five years. “The goal shouldn’t be to get it to five years and cut the funding. The goal should be to grow the event continually. If reduced funding is in order, that’s great, but the primary goal can’t be get there, and we’re done with you,” Ricco said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.