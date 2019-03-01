Zamora, Hockema deliver state of the city address

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora and City Manager Jared Hockema delivered an update on the state of the city during a breakfast hosted by the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce at Pirate’s Landing last Friday.

It was a full house at the popular bayside restaurant, as members of the city commission were joined by local dignitaries, business owners and Port Isabel residents for the annual event.

The mayor began his brief remarks by quipping that he had his own set of notes in addition to a set of talking points provided to him by the city manager.

“The charter of the city tells us that the city is run by the city manager. We as mayor and commissioners don’t get involved unless we’re in a meeting,” Zamora said at the top of his address.

