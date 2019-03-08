Full slate of events as Texas Week begins

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Spring Break 2019 is looking to be a busy beginning to the tourist season on South Padre Island.

Local entertainment venues have scheduled a full slate of events, from Louie’s Backyard, to Longboards Bar and Grill, Rockstar Beach and Clayton’s Beach Bar. From Grammy award winning rapper, Cardi B, to Wiz Khalifa, Spring Break revelers will have a variety of entertainment to choose from beginning next week.

Traditionally the busiest week of March, Texas Week will face some competition with year with the advent of the so-called Oklahoma Week immediately following.

