Heat Wave: Car show kicks off Spring Break festivities

DARREN GOLLER

Special to the PRESS

Last week on South Padre Island, Spring Break started with a bang — well a roar, actually.

The M&M Off-Road Spring Break Jam came to Island for its annual car show and there was plenty of automotive eye candy for everyone. The show ran Saturday and Sunday, and featured trucks, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, a tattoo expo, burnout contest, bikini contest, hydraulic contest, vendors, food trucks, USACi audio contest and live entertainment.

David MacDonald was back yet again to organize the show, his 25th, to be exact. “I came down here a couple of times with my mom and I told her that one of these days I’m going to have a show here or I’m going to own a show here, one or the two, and that’s how it all started because I just enjoyed the Island and environment down here,” MacDonald said of how he first came up with the idea for the car show.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.