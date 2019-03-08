Island delays paid parking open house

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

An open house which had been slated to take place last month to further explore a proposal to implement a paid parking plan on South Padre Island has been put on hold pending the gathering of more information, as well as to allow City staff to organize more resources about the topic.

Shoreline Director Brandon Hill explained the delay to members of the Shoreline Taskforce during a meeting last Tuesday, Feb. 26.

One reason he shared was the desire to put together a video to allow him to be in one room, while getting the message to people in another. Hill also said that he would like to get the parking official from Galveston to be there.

“We’re putting together a really educational meeting for everybody,” emphasized Hill. “Staff just wants to make sure that we get it all in place before we have the date in concrete.”

Hill asked the Task Force to consider getting the issue of the number of available parking spots officially codified prior to resolving the debate on paid parking.

